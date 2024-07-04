If you appreciate the content here, please consider giving posts a like and share. It's a simple gesture that doesn't cost a thing, but it goes a long way in promoting posts, spreading the content, and bringing awareness and understanding to others who might benefit. You are awesome. Be awesome.

Share

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/8 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Martha Carlin

“Molecular Mimicry: Microbial and Dietary Autoimmune Triggers”

Martha Carlin is a Citizen Scientist, systems thinker, and founder of The BioCollective. Since her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2002, Martha began learning the science of agriculture, nutrition, environment, infectious disease, Parkinson’s pathology and more. In 2014, the first research was published showing a connection between gut bacteria and two phenotypes of Parkinson’s. Martha quit her former career as a business turnaround expert and founded The BioCollective to accelerate the discovery of the impact of the microbiome on human health.

Register by clicking the button below!

Please note: registration closes at 6pm Eastern, on the day of the webinar.

Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Thank you for reading Twisting Strands. Spread the word about the webinar! Share

If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Every little bit helps. Thank you!

Tip Jar

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!