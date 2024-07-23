If you appreciate the content here, please consider giving posts a like and share. It's a simple gesture that doesn't cost a thing, but it goes a long way in promoting posts, spreading the content, and bringing awareness and understanding to others who might benefit. You are awesome. Be awesome.

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/29 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Maria Gutschi

“modRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: A Regulatory and Manufacturing Failed Experiment”

Maria will talk about how the regulatory standards were lowered for the EMA, FDA and Health Canada but were continued to be promoted as ‘safe and effective.’

She will also discuss how these experimental products were likely the most complicated products ever developed and manufactured, how gene therapy safeguards were not applied, how contamination with DNA and dsRNA show adulteration, misrepresentation and nondisclosure, how the LNPs were not assessed or tested appropriately and how the analytical tests were insufficient and not fit for purpose.

Finally, she will talk about what risks have been confirmed from the manufacturing process and their potential effects on human health.

