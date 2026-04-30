What if healthcare wasn’t limited to conventional medicine?

Why are effective Autism treatments out of reach for parents?

What if healthcare wasn’t limited by outdated billing codes?

Register at IPAK-EDU

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/4 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Margaret Hampton + Melinna Spillman

A Coding Revolution for Better Healthcare

ABC Codes unlock access to millions of licensed non-physician providers—expanding care options, lowering costs, and prioritizing outcomes over procedures. It's not just a new system—it's a new paradigm for how healthcare works.

Join us to learn more!

Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar