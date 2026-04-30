Margaret Hampton + Melinna Spillman - 5/4
IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar '26
What if healthcare wasn’t limited to conventional medicine?
Why are effective Autism treatments out of reach for parents?
What if healthcare wasn’t limited by outdated billing codes?
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar
Monday 5/4 @ 7:00pm Eastern
w/ Margaret Hampton + Melinna Spillman
A Coding Revolution for Better Healthcare
ABC Codes unlock access to millions of licensed non-physician providers—expanding care options, lowering costs, and prioritizing outcomes over procedures. It's not just a new system—it's a new paradigm for how healthcare works.
Join us to learn more!
Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.
Join us!
Twisting Strands is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support the work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!