IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 1/13 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Marc Girardot

“From Hypothesis to Breakthrough: A Bolus Theory Perspective on Modern-Day Diseases”

Register at IPAK-EDU

From Girardot:

How an invisible design flaw in a routine medical procedure repeated billions of times is behind the worst health crisis in human history



Biography:

Marc Girardot is an accomplished innovator, strategic thinker, and scientific investigator whose professional journey spans decades across industries such as biotechnology, automotive, and technology. With an MBA from INSEAD and fluency in French, English, and Spanish, Marc has successfully held leadership roles at global organizations like Cisco, Booz Allen & Hamilton, and Air Liquide. However, it is his groundbreaking work in understanding vaccine harm and his discovery of the Bolus Theory over the past five years that has distinguished him as a revolutionary voice in modern healthcare.

Since 2020, Marc has dedicated over 12,000 hours of pro-bono scientific investigation into COVID-19 and vaccine-related injuries. His relentless application of the scientific method and his systematic analysis of clinical observations culminated in the development of the Bolus Theory. This innovative framework explains how accidental intravascular injection of vaccines and other substances can lead to a cascade of adverse effects, including endothelial damage, breakdown of blood-tissue barriers, and contamination of stem cells. His theory provides a unifying explanation for the rise of most modern-day illnesses such as cancer, autism, infertility, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Marc's research has also led to the development of a groundbreaking theory of cancer genesis, rooted in the contamination of stem cells—a concept that could reshape our understanding of oncology. His findings challenge conventional medical paradigms and advocate for safer and more precise medical practices.

In addition to his research, Marc is a prolific author and communicator. His book, "The Needle's Secret", delves into the Bolus Theory and its far-reaching implications for health and medicine. It has garnered widespread attention, with over 25,000 subscribers to his related Substack series and more than 2 million article reads. Marc's ability to bridge complex scientific concepts with accessible language has earned him accolades, including the BizNews "Best of 2021" award for his article on natural immunity versus vaccine-induced immunity.

Marc's dedication to advancing public understanding of vaccine safety is matched by his commitment to exploring solutions. He has collaborated with global experts to propose innovative therapeutic approaches, including oxygen therapy and stem cell stimulating therapies, to mitigate and cure bolus-induced illnesses.

Inspired by the fields of physics and engineering, Marc Girardot stands at the forefront of a revolution in healthcare, challenging established norms with bold insights and rigorous scientific inquiry. His work not only seeks to uncover the hidden impacts of modern medical practices but also offers a pathway to a healthier, safer future for all.

-

Girardot’s book, The Needle’s Secret — Unravelling the Mystery of Vaccine Harm, and the Bolus Theory Revolution, is independently published.

For the price of a sandwich, subscribers get access to upcoming sessions as well as a catalog of past sessions.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



