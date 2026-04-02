IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/6 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD

“Gardasil : Profit Over Science + Ethics”

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“Is it ethical to put young women at risk of death or a disabling autoimmune disease at a pre-adolescent age for a vaccine that has not yet prevented a single case of cervical cancer, a disease that may develop 20-30 years after exposure to HPV, when the same can be prevented with regular Pap screening which carries no risks?” - Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic

Lucija Tomljenovic holds a PhD in biochemistry. For the past 15 years her research has focused on the mechanisms by which vaccines and vaccine ingredients can cause neurological and autoimmune diseases. In addition, Dr. Tomljenovic has focused on exposing questionable research strategies and fraudulent marketing practices by the vaccine manufacturers. She has 35 research articles related to this work, many of which have been published in high-impact medical journals. Together with autoimmune disease experts Yehuda Shoenfeld and Nancy Agmon-Levin, she is the editor of the book Vaccines and Autoimmunity, published in 2015 by Wiley. She has regularly presented her research at the International Congress on Autoimmunity and other conferences, including Aluminum and Vaccines before the French National Assembly in 2014, and the International symposium on adverse reactions to HPV vaccines in Tokyo, Japan in 2014.

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Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

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