IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 1/19 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Kirk + Kimberly Milhoan

“The Erosion of Principles of Medical Practice”

“The four basic principles of medical ethics are: nonmaleficence, beneficence, autonomy, and justice. Nonmaleficence can be summed up in our obligation to, “first, do no harm.” If a patient is at zero risk of something, any therapeutic then invites harm and is contrary to this ethical principle. Beneficence is the obligation of a physician to act in the best interest of a patient. I cannot recommend something that risks harm if I cannot demonstrate any benefit. Autonomy, the idea that patients (or their parents on their behalf) have the power to make their own rational decisions and moral choices, undergirds the obligation to give informed consent. As a physician, I must be able to explain the risks, benefits, and alternatives to any therapeutic or procedure, and respect the patient’s refusal, even if I disagree.” ~ Dr. Kimberly Milhoan

The following are excerpts from Dr. Kimberly Milhoan’s substack post, “Irony”.

Readers are highly encouraged to read the full post, linked below.

My husband Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FAAP, FACC, and I are at the World Congress of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Hong Kong this week, a meeting that occurs once every four years (where he, incidentally, presented information regarding our 25 years of experience with international pediatric cardiac medical missions). While here, we found out he was being dismissed from his current practice of pediatric cardiology solely because of his service as Chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). He disclosed to his employer when he accepted the appointment to this committee, and then again when he accepted the role of chairman. He is a respected and valued contributor to his department. He has no patient or family complaints against him, and numerous accolades. Staff enjoy working with him. Those who broke the news to him apologized profusely, commending his integrity. Why did they fire him? Because of the overwhelming number of calls to their organization demanding his firing for his role on ACIP. The court of public opinion is dictating to a medical organization who can be on their staff, and they are bowing to it. It is a staggering turn of events. I wish I could tell you it surprised me. I’ve spent the week expecting it, while simultaneously shaking my head at the irony of it all as I sit in medical meeting after meeting. The greatest irony is my husband has been a vaccine advocate throughout his career. He never denied risk, and respected principles of autonomy and informed consent, but believed, and recommended, that in most cases the benefit outweighed the risk associated with vaccines. He trusted that the CDC, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) had done their due diligence in examining safety and efficacy of these products. Before the products introduced as prophylaxis against SARS-coV-2 became available, I was investigating their mechanism, discovering their difference from all other vaccines produced to date (they are genetic products which induce bodily cells to produce spike protein, which has toxic effects). When I first proposed to him my thought that this might not be a good idea, he asked me to discuss this only with him, concerned for my contributing to any hesitancy in others to all other vaccines.

Kirk was willing to accept an appointment to ACIP because he’s been longing, as a pediatrician, to be a part of the debate and exploration of evidence on the issue of vaccines. After he was appointed to the committee, he was summoned to the office of the Chief Operating Officer of the medical facility where he worked, accompanied by his supportive department chairman, so he could be questioned on his views about vaccines. He was able to defend that he could not be labeled a dreaded “anti-vaxxer” and kept his job, for the time being. When he was asked to be Chair of the committee, we both agreed it was not likely to be a net positive for his career and reputation. My husband served his country in the Air Force, deploying twice to Iraq as a flight surgeon. He likened this call to serve to that one, and was willing to step forward. Even he has been surprised by where the data has led. He and I have talked a lot about confirmation bias over the past few years. If we believe something, we are often blind to or rejecting of evidence to the contrary. Some people hate to be wrong. Kirk is one of them. If he’s wrong about something, he wants to be corrected as soon as possible. Others so value being right that they will ignore evidence that will force them to admit they’ve been wrong. We’ve been wrong in medicine a lot, and we will continue to be wrong, and we cannot be afraid of admitting that. For the sake of our patients, we should want to be right as soon as possible.

The four basic principles of medical ethics are: nonmaleficence, beneficence, autonomy, and justice. Nonmaleficence can be summed up in our obligation to, “first, do no harm.” If a patient is at zero risk of something, any therapeutic then invites harm and is contrary to this ethical principle. Beneficence is the obligation of a physician to act in the best interest of a patient. I cannot recommend something that risks harm if I cannot demonstrate any benefit. Autonomy, the idea that patients (or their parents on their behalf) have the power to make their own rational decisions and moral choices, undergirds the obligation to give informed consent. As a physician, I must be able to explain the risks, benefits, and alternatives to any therapeutic or procedure, and respect the patient’s refusal, even if I disagree. Justice can apply to the fair distribution of resources. In these vaccine recommendations, insurance coverage is available should a parent choose a vaccine, even for their newborn, or should they choose serologic evaluation. The option to choose the vaccines have not been taken away nor has any financial coverage for vaccine administration. My husband has been fired because of public outrage that he would choose to participate in scientific medical debate (in service to his country, I’d add) and make recommendations based on the best available evidence, even if that required a modification of previous practice, in support of principles of medical ethics. This is what we do as physicians every day of our lives. But for some powerful segment of the population, there appears to be consensus that some topics or conclusions are off-limits and they can pressure to harm careers and livelihoods of those with the courage and integrity to investigate whether the science is truly settled. The irony is they are trying to destroy the career of someone who was on their side, but willing to re-examine the evidence. I’m so very sorry and disappointed that his employer was not willing to come to his defense but folded to public pressure. Such outcomes are a loss for all of us.

Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP, is a pediatric cardiologist, former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Cardiology. He was appointed to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the CDC in December 2025. He now serves as the ACIP Committee Chair.

Kimberly Milhoan, MD is a pediatric anesthesiologist and a Senior Fellow in Pediatric Anesthesiology. She completed her anesthesiology residency at the University of Health Science Center in San Antonio (UTHSCSA), where she served as chief resident, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiology.

Together, the Milhoans founded the non-profit, For Hearts and Souls, specializing in the international care of children with congenital heart disease.

