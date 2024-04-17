IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/22 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante

“The World Has Gone Mad”

How Medicine, media, and mores have contributed to the decline of mental health in the world

Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante has taught multiple courses at IPAK-EDU; most notably, The Genetics and Epigenetics of Common Diseases and Genes and Vaccines. She will lead a new course, beginning in May entitled Healing in the Home.

From her website:

“Dr. Kendra Becker is an integrated physician practicing in for over 10 years. She is Connecticut’s “4A Specialist” (asthma, autism, allergies, atopy/eczema). She holds an ND degree and MS, APRN . She is board certified in both areas. Her specialties include MTHFR, fertility and treatment of “the 4As” (asthma, autism, allergies, atopy/eczema). Dr. Becker focuses on primarily treating the pediatric population and their parents. Dr. Becker is adjunct Faculty at 2 prominent universities, where she teaches to physicians and precepts student Doctors and Nurse Practitioners. Dr Becker lectures all over the country on topics such as autism, the immune system, MTHFR & genetic mutations that have health implications and “Keeping Healing in the Home” Dr Becker is the author of “A Delicious Way to Heal the Gut” and released her second book “All you CAN Eat” in May 2018. Dr Becker was chosen as one of Connecticut’s “Top Naturopathic Doctors”and 10BEST APRNs.”

