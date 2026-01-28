IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 2/2 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Katelin Hubbard, PhD

“The River System Theory of Autism”

“Conventional medicine very rarely manages the watershed. This is why we cannot find the cause of autism and ADHD, why so many people have side effects to antidepressants, and why one-size-fits-all approaches often fail. These treatment methodologies look at specific sites in the river and do not look at the entire river system, when in reality, it’s the entire system that matters. You cannot just target one gene — you have to support, balance, align, and nurture your entire river system to help it find its healthy, balanced flow.” ~ Katelin Hubbard, PhD

Dr. Katelin Hubbard is a cellular and molecular nutrition scientist with a passion for helping individuals and companies understand the deeper biochemical stories behind health, genetics, and nutrition. She holds a PhD in Cellular and Molecular Nutrition from the University of Tennessee, where her research focused on the role of eicosanoids and metabolic inflammation in diabetes and obesity. With a background that blends molecular biology, nutrition, biochemistry, and genetic pathway analysis, she brings a truly integrative and uniquely scientific perspective to personalized health.

Dr. Hubbard has spent nearly two decades teaching, researching, and working hands-on with genetics, metabolic pathways, and nutrient-driven physiology. She has instructed undergraduate and graduate students in human anatomy, microbiology, and scientific investigation, guiding learners through everything from PCR and cell culture to statistical analysis and scientific writing. Her work has been presented at national conferences and published in peer-reviewed journals, and she has been invited to speak on a range of topics including renal injury mechanisms, nutrigenomics, adolescent health, and metabolic homeostasis.

At the core of her work is a simple philosophy: when people understand the biochemistry behind their health, they can make better decisions and feel more empowered. Whether she is developing a pathway map, designing a training program, reviewing a supplement formula, or helping someone untangle their symptoms, Dr. Hubbard’s goal is always the same- to provide clarity, direction, and science-driven solutions.

Learn more at :

https://www.katelinhubbardphd.com/

https://www.geneticsforthepeople.com/

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



