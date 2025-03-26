Karl Jablonowski - 3/31
IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
Monday 3/31 @ 7:00pm Eastern
with/ Karl Jablonowski
“Adverse Outcomes Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines”
First author Karl Jablonowski will present on the referenced paper and take questions.
Please join us!
Adverse Outcomes Are Increased with Exposure to Added Combinations of Infant Vaccines
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/100
Karl Jablonowski, Children's Health Defense
Brian Hooker, Children's Health Defense
Abstract
This study evaluates 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants (less than 1 year of age at time of vaccination) between July 1st, 1991 and May 31st, 2011. All patients received a minimum of DTaP, HIB, and IPV at each administration (Base N=227,231). Vaccines additionally administered form the 7 cohorts of this study: HepB (N=321,296); PNC (pneumococcal) (N=319,420); Rota (N=10,139); HepB-PNC (N=531,516); HepB-Rota (rotavirus)(N=22,800); PNC- Rota (N=35,882); HepB-PNC-Rota (N=73,792). We produce a systematic analysis of the 7 cohorts and discover adverse outcomes associated with vaccine combinations, as well as describe adverse trends based on the increasing number of vaccines administered. All findings reported meet the highest bar of scientific scrutiny, p- value<0.0001 post-Bonferroni correction. This study’s analysis is limited to diagnoses made within 30-days of vaccination (excluding day-of vaccination) of respiratory, developmental, and suspected infections.
Link to the full paper at IJVTPR
