IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 3/24 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Dr. John Oller

“All-in on the Birthday Bet: Biosemiotic Entropy, Degrees of Freedom, and Personal Identity”

“Oller uses a simple textbook problem in probability theory to define degrees of freedom and uncertainty, identity, biosignaling (biosemiotic) entropy, ordinary truth, and complete freedom--- all of this in the context of the ongoing discussion of vaccine theory, practice, and research.

The goal of the IJVTPR [The International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research], as spelled out in this personal narrative, is like that of CHD, to ensure, if possible, the survival and happiness, of our children and theirs, and people throughout the world.

It began with what seemed like a trivial problem but became more interesting than expected."

Some references which may be of interest:

Oller, J. W. (2010). The antithesis of entropy: Biosemiotic communication from genetics to human language with special emphasis on the immune systems. Entropy, 12(4), 631–705. https://doi.org/10.3390/e12040631

Oller, J. W. (2014a). Biosemiotic entropy: Concluding the series. Entropy, 16(7), 4060–4087. https://doi.org/10.3390/e16074060

Oller, J. W. (Ed.). (2014b). Biosemiotic Entropy. Special Issue of Entropy. 12–14. https://www.mdpi.com/journal/entropy/special_issues/biosemiotic_entropy

