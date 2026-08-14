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IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 8/17 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ John Hagelin, PhD

“ Can we leverage knowledge of the brain and behavior to create lasting societal peace? ”

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On the heels of our last session which looked at the power of Transcendental Meditation to shape our stress response and health outcomes, we turn our attention to the potential of TM to affect violence and conflict on a societal level.

Dr. John Hagelin is a Particle Astrophysicist and String Theorist, President Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Physics, MIU; and the international president of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace. Dr. Hagelin will present on an innovative, field-tested, evidence-based approach to peace rooted in Transcendental Meditation.

Given the state of the world today, Dr. Hagelin’s presentation promises to be a potent and timely call to action toward peace in our time.

“Meditation expands consciousness. It takes our scattered mental activity, our disorderly EEG, and transforms it into coherent brain functioning. Regular practice of meditation brings inner peace, inner stability, inner fulfillment, inner contentment. It brings life-supporting behavior. You know yourself for what you really are — unbounded, universal being. And you recognize others as unbounded universal beings — you recognize others as your own self. That brings the golden rule of behavior. And that brings a peaceful world. This is world peace through inner peace, an evidence-based, scientifically proven process.” - John Hagelin, speaking at the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates

From the Global Union of Scientists for Peace website:

John Hagelin, Ph.D., is a world-renowned quantum physicist, educator, public policy expert, and leading proponent of peace.

Dr. Hagelin received his A.B. summa cum laude from Dartmouth College and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Harvard University, and conducted pioneering research at CERN (the European Center for Particle Physics) and SLAC (the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center). His scientific contributions in the fields of electroweak unification, grand unification, super-symmetry and cosmology include some of the most cited references in the physical sciences. He is also responsible for the development of a highly successful grand unified field theory based on the superstring. Dr. Hagelin is therefore among the elite cadre of physicists who have fulfilled Einstein’s dream of a “theory of everything” through their mathematical formulation of the unified field—the most advanced scientific knowledge of our time.

But Dr. Hagelin has also applied this most advanced knowledge for the practical benefit of humankind. He has pioneered the use of unified field-based technologies proven to reduce crime, violence, terrorism, and war and to promote peace throughout society. He has published groundbreaking research establishing the existence of long-range “field effects” of consciousness generated through collective meditation, and has shown that large meditating groups can effectively defuse acute societal stress—thereby preventing violence and social conflict, and providing a practical foundation for permanent world peace.

For the last quarter century, Dr. Hagelin has led an international investigation into the nature and origin of consciousness, including higher states of human consciousness. In his seminal book, Manual for a Perfect Government, Dr. Hagelin shows how, through educational programs that develop human consciousness, and through policies and programs that effectively harness the laws of nature, it is possible to solve and to prevent acute social problems, and to profoundly enhance governmental achievements.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Dr. Hagelin was named winner of the prestigious Kilby Award, which recognizes scientists who have made “major contributions to society through their applied research in the fields of science and technology.” The award recognized Dr. Hagelin as “a scientist in the tradition of Einstein, Jeans, Bohr and Eddington.”

Dr. Hagelin is currently international president of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace and the director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Public Policy, a leading science and technology think tank.

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Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

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