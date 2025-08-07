IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 8/11 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ John Gaitanis, MD

“ Autism, Epilepsy, and Aggression : Second Regression Syndrome ”

Please join us!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Dr. Gaitanis will give a presentation on Second Regression Syndrome. For background, you may refer to a study published in 2023 the Journal of Personalized Medicine.

Creative Commons, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/371933554_Developmental_Regression_Followed_by_Epilepsy_and_Aggression_A_New_Syndrome_in_Autism_Spectrum_Disorder

Developmental Regression Followed by Epilepsy and Aggression: A New Syndrome in Autism Spectrum Disorder?

John Gaitanis, Duyu Nie, Tao Hou, and Richard Frye

Abstract:

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with regression (ASD-R) involves the loss of previously attained developmental milestones, typically during the ﬁrst or second year of life. As children age, it is not uncommon for them to develop comorbid conditions such as aggressive behaviors or epilepsy, which can inhibit habilitation in language and social function. In this paper, we hypothesize that aggressive behaviors and epilepsy more commonly develop in patients with ASD-R than in those without a history of regression (ASD-NR). We conducted a retrospective review of non-syndromic patients with ASD over 12 years of age and compared the rates of epilepsy and aggression between ASD-R and ASD-NR patients. Patients with ASD-R, as compared to ASD-NR patients, demonstrated non-signiﬁcantly higher rates of epilepsy (51.8% vs. 38.1%, p= 0.1335) and aggressive behaviors (73.2% vs. 57.1%, p= 0.0673) when evaluated separately. The rates for combined epilepsy and aggression, however, were statistically signiﬁcant when comparing ASD-R versus ASD patients (44.5% vs. 23.8%, p= 0.0163). These results suggest that epilepsy with aggression is more common in ASD-R as compared to ASD-NR patients. When considering the impact of epilepsy and aggression on quality of life, these co-morbidities effectively cause a second regression in patients who experienced an earlier regression as toddlers. A larger, prospective trial is recommended to conﬁrm these associations and further deﬁne the timeline in which these characteristics develop from early childhood to adolescence.

Register at IPAK-EDU

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar