IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/8 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ John Beaudoin, Sr

“Top-Down Investigation, Bottom-Up Verification”

“Engineering methods applied to epidemiology provide more accurate predictive modeling than current inferential statistical methods. The same can be said for root cause analysis. Additionally, the visualization and communication using engineering methods reaches the masses, while the esoteric nature of current epidemiological methods prevents communication proliferation.”

Go here to register: https://ipak-edu.org/science-webinar

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Thank you for reading Twisting Strands. Spread the word about the webinar! Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!