IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 3/25 @ 3:00pm Eastern

with/ Jessica Hockett + Jonathan Engler

“What Happened in New York?”

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Thank you for reading Twisting Strands. Spread the word about the webinar! Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



