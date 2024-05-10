Apologies for the late notice—there has been another unavoidable last-minute change in the speaker schedule. Thank you for your understanding.



IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

** ATTN: THIS SESSION WILL START A BIT LATER THAN OUR USUAL TIME **

Monday 5/13 @ 7:30pm Eastern

with/ Jennifer Kozek

“Nutrition and Mental Health”

“The sad reality is that many people eat poorly-paying no attention to how their eating habits affect their mental health, and many are too quick to find the "quick fix" remedy. Our allopathic psychiatrists and doctors do not get training in a systems biology to treatment, nor are they encouraged to offer this advice. The lack of knowledge in this area is primarily because the pharmaceutical companies fund our medical schools. There is no money in good nutrition or healthy people.”

healingwithouthurting.com

Register by clicking the button below!

Please note: registration closes at 6pm Eastern, on the day of the webinar.

Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!