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IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 8/10 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Jean Tobin, Ken Walton + Robert Schneider

“Transcendental Mediation : Transitioning from Sick Care to Health Care”

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Tobin, Walton, and Schneider will present on the vast body of research supporting the transcendental meditation technique, and its potential to move us from current ‘sick care’ into a holistic approach in pursuit of true health.

Below are excerpts from a paper entitled:

Transitioning to True Health Care: Potential of the Transcendental Meditation® Technique and Associated Consciousness-Based® Technologies

by Kenneth G. Walton and David W. Orme-Johnson

“Modern medicine has largely defaulted to a narrow, biomedical model of health as “absence of disease,” neglecting holistic aspects like well-being, mental and social factors, and personal abilities to adapt and grow. Although the World Health Organization defines health to include physical, mental, and social well-being, the “not-merely-absence-of-disease” component is challenging to operationalize and tends to be overshadowed by a focus on diagnosis and treatment of disease.”

ABSTRACT

In 1955, an effortless psychophysiologic technique for removing effects of stress was revived from the ancient Vedic tradition in India. By 1970, this technique was being taught and studied scientifically in different parts of the world, including the United States, and by 1995, its twice-daily practice was confirmed to promote better physical and mental health longitudinally. Today, objective research is available not only on clinical benefits but also on the biological mechanics of the Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique. Evidence indicates that adding this technique to a person’s daily routine can reduce health insurance claims by 50-70% in a relatively short time. The compelling uniqueness of the TM technique is that it is the only meditation technique shown to foster benefits that accumulate over years of practice. This claim remains valid even though other meditation techniques have featured in published research since 1985. The TM technique is also an integral part of Maharishi AyurVeda® and other Consciousness-Based preventative and treatment approaches. This time-tested, effortless technique deserves a central role in any scientific approach to health and well-being. It not only aids in preventing and treating disease but also provides a path to living true health, a higher state of consciousness maximizing the qualities of stability, adaptability, purification, integration, and growth of full potential.

Introduction: In the United States, approximately $4.9 trillion yearly (17.6% of the GDP) are spent on what is referred to as “healthcare.” In truth, most of these dollars go towards “disease care”, not towards prevention of disease or achieving a state of true health. Chronic disease plagues 60% of Americans,1 along with a virtual epidemic of mental health disorders.2 To top this off, medical errors and correctly-prescribed medications remain the third leading cause of death,3 a sad reflection of what some have identified as regulatory capture by the pharmaceutical/medical industry.

Our main goal is to revolutionize health care by introducing prevention and treatment with Consciousness-Based approaches, especially the Transcendental Meditation (TM) and TM-Sidhi® techniques, Maharishi AyurVeda, and “Integrative Medicine”, the combination of one or more Consciousness-Based approaches with appropriate evidence-based components from modern medicine. Key to this approach is the understanding that humans are capable of major growth of higher states of consciousness in adulthood.4

Modern medicine has largely defaulted to a narrow, biomedical model of health as “absence of disease,” neglecting holistic aspects like well-being, mental and social factors, and personal abilities to adapt and grow. Although the World Health Organization defines health to include physical, mental, and social well-being, the “not-merely-absence-of-disease” component is challenging to operationalize and tends to be overshadowed by a focus on diagnosis and treatment of disease. The Consciousness Based approach summarized in this document includes a new definition of health.

In 1955 India, through a series of unplanned events, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (MMY) came down from the Himalayas and was coaxed to begin sharing ancient Vedic knowledge with society at large. In society, Vedic knowledge had become distorted and was widely viewed as hardly significant for practical life. At the heart of this knowledge was a simple technique for achieving holistic health, the Transcendental Meditation technique. This technique promotes the experience of a fourth major state of consciousness called “transcendental consciousness” (TC), a natural state with the ability to free mind and body from the lasting effects of stress. Currently, effects of stress are understood to play a central role in most illnesses, especially the chronic diseases that have proven resistant to modern treatments and that account for approximately 90% of healthcare costs. Those of us fortunate enough to have gained knowledge of these Consciousness-Based approaches and found them beneficial are committed to seeing them made available to anyone who chooses them.

Main point 1: Early after introducing the Transcendental Meditation technique, MMY encouraged objective research to better understand its effects. The first study was published by RK Wallace in Science in 1970,5 reporting major differences between changes during practice of the Transcendental Meditation technique and during eyes-closed rest.

Currently, results of hundreds of studies of biological and cognitive factors document TM’s impact on physical, mental and social health. These results solidify its credibility and have far-reaching implications for prevention and treatment of a wide range of disorders including addictions, cardiometabolic disease, criminal behaviors, PTSD, anxiety and depressive disorders, cognitive decline and other aging-related problems, societal ills, and more.

Main point 2: Studies on health insurance claims and health care usage give a glimpse of the range and magnitude of possible effects. In the first such study, inpatient claims for 2000 TM meditators averaged 53% lower, and outpatient claims 44% lower, per 1000 individuals than for a normative control group of 600,000.6 Reductions were greatest in the older age range (see Figure 1). Of the 18 different categories of claims compared in this study, only childbirth failed to show a lower usage rate in the meditator group. The strongest feature of this and the next studies on insurance claims and healthcare costs is their naturalistic design, that is, they were retrospective examinations of the participants’ lives under natural conditions. Neither participants nor researchers had foreknowledge that these insurance claims or healthcare usage would later become objects of scientific scrutiny. Moreover, these studies provide evidence of a cumulative effect of regular practice of the technique.

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