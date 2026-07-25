James Lyons-Weiler - 7/27
IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar '26
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar
Monday 7/27 @ 7:00pm Eastern
w/ James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
“IPAK-EDU Development Labs : Use the Web Like a PhD”
Join us!
Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.
Join us!
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