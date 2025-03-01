We have a helluva pinch hitter on deck!

“HPV Type Replacement is Real :

CDC's Failed Mission to Misinform Continues”

IPAK-EDU Founder Dr. James Lyons-Weiler will present groundbreaking evidence exposing how HPV vaccination policies ignore the risks of type replacement, rising cervical cancer rates in vaccinated populations, and manipulated public health narratives. Join us this Monday at the IPAK-EDU Science Webinar for a deep dive into the scientific data the CDC refuses to discuss—because real science demands real answers.

For the price of a sandwich, subscribers get access to upcoming sessions as well as access to a recording catalog of past sessions.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



