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Dr. Hailey Brownstein completed her Bachelor of Science in Biopsychology, Cognition, and Neuroscience at the University of Michigan. She completed her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Brownstein completed residency training as the Chief Resident at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan, and is now a physician at the Center for Holistic Medicine with her father, Dr. David Brownstein, who inspired her to pursue medicine. Growing up immersed in the world of holistic medicine, she has seen firsthand the success of a whole-body approach. Dr. Hailey Brownstein is also trained in osteopathic manipulation, a form of manual medicine used to treat various physical conditions. Her interests in family medicine are all-encompassing, and she is trained to treat all ages, including infants and toddlers.

Dr. Braswell Deen has 30 years of experience in medicine, serving as an attending physician in the Providence Hospital Department of Family Medicine since 1997. He has served with his wife Mambwe in medical missions in Zambia since 2003. Besides medicine, his great joy comes from Mambwe and their children Emma Jean and Ryan James.

Below is an excerpt from Paul E. Marik’s Cancer Care: Repurposed Drugs & Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer, published by the Independent Medical Alliance

https://imahealth.org/research/cancer-care/

From Chapter 2, “An Alternate Theory: Cancer is a Metabolic Disease”:

Travis Christofferson, in his book titled “Tripping over the Truth”, articulated the following:

“No researcher can point to any single mutation or combination of mutations and say with confidence that it is alone the cause of cancer. Nor can researchers point to a series of cellular systems rendered dysfunctional by mutations and make the same claims with confidence.” (7)

In a 2009 op-ed for The New York Times, James Watson, a Nobel Prize winner known as the “father of DNA,” suggested that “we may have to turn our main research focus away from decoding the genetic instructions behind cancer and toward understanding the chemical reactions within cancer cells.” (27)

Although very specific processes underlie malignant transformation, many non-specific influences can initiate diseases — including radiation, chemicals, viruses and inflammation. Indeed, it appears that prolonged exposure to almost any provocative agent in the environment can potentially cause cancer. (28) That a very specific process could be initiated in very unspecific ways was considered “the oncogenic paradox” by Szent-Gyorgyi. (28) This paradox remains largely unresolved. (29)

Still, the concept of genetic mutations and genetic instability underpins most conventional cancer treatments. Big Pharma and the medical establishment have propagated this concept to promote the use of very expensive and toxic chemotherapeutic drugs; as mentioned above, cancer is profitable for the pharmaceutical industry. Curing cancer is not the goal.

There is considerable evidence that the genetic mutation theory may not be entirely correct. Dr. Thomas Seyfried provides a compelling argument that cancer is primarily a metabolic rather than a genetic disease. (29, 30) His underlying hypothesis is that cancer is a mitochondrial disorder with impaired oxidative phosphorylation and energy production; the genomic abnormalities are likely secondary to disordered energy production and cellular metabolism. Dr. Seyfried has clearly demonstrated that disordered mitochondrial function and energy production are common to all cancers. (29, 30) The view of cancer as primarily a metabolic disease will dramatically impact the approach to cancer management and prevention. However, it is clear that a very complex and bi-directional relationship exists between genetic instability and mitochondrial dysfunction.

The idea that cancer is a metabolic disease was first noted in 1927 by Otto Warburg who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1931 for his discoveries. (22, 23) Dr. Warburg, reported that cancer cells are dependent on aerobic glycolysis (breakdown of glucose to lactate) with impaired oxidative phosphorylation (pyruvate does not enter the Krebs cycle in the mitochondria). (22, 23) In simple terms, this means cancer feeds on glucose.

In contrast to normal differentiated cells, which rely primarily on mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation to generate the energy needed for cellular processes, most cancer cells instead rely on aerobic glycolysis, a phenomenon termed “the Warburg effect.” (31) Dr. Warburg proposed that irreversible damage to respiration was the prime cause of cancer. Aerobic glycolysis in cancer cells involves elevated glucose uptake with lactic acid production in the presence of oxygen. (29)

Following his extensive research on tumor metabolism, Dr. Warburg stated: “Cancer, above all other diseases, has countless secondary causes. But, even for cancer, there is one prime cause. Summarized in a few words, the prime cause of cancer is the replacement of the respiration of oxygen in the normal body cell by fermentation of sugar.” (22, 23)

This metabolic phenotype is the basis for tumor imaging using labeled glucose analogs and has become an important diagnostic tool for cancer detection and management. Genes for glycolysis are overexpressed in the majority of cancers examined. (29) Numerous studies show that tumor mitochondria are structurally and functionally abnormal and incapable of generating normal levels of energy. (32-37) In addition, there is compelling evidence that mitochondrial dysfunction, operating largely through the RTG response (mitochondrial stress signaling), underlies the mutator phenotype of tumor cells. (38-42) Impaired mitochondrial function can induce abnormalities in tumor suppressor genes and oncogenes.

It is well documented that tumorigenicity can be suppressed when cytoplasm from enucleated normal cells is fused with tumor cells to form cybrids, suggesting that normal mitochondria can suppress the tumorigenic phenotype. (43, 44) Singh and co-workers provided additional evidence for the role of mitochondria in the suppression of tumorigenicity by showing that exogenous transfer of wild-type mitochondria to cells with depleted mitochondria (rho0 cells) could reverse the altered expression of the APE1 multifunctional protein and the tumorigenic phenotype. (45) It is also well documented that nuclei from cancer cells can be reprogrammed to form normal tissues when transplanted into normal cytoplasm, despite the continued presence of the tumor-associated genomic defects in the cells of the derived tissues. (46, 47)

Viruses have long been recognized as the cause of some cancers. It is interesting that several cancer-associated viruses localize to, or accumulate in, the mitochondria. Viral alteration of mitochondrial function could potentially disrupt energy metabolism, thus altering expression of tumor suppressor genes and oncogenes over time. Viruses that can affect mitochondrial function include the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpes virus (KSHV), human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and human T-cell leukemia virus type 1 (HTLV-1) as well as SARS-CoV-2. (48-50)

A cell’s first line of defense against becoming cancerous is apoptosis. The apoptotic pathway is kept in check by anti-apoptotic factors; these two systems function in balance, and when one or the other becomes dominant, the cell either apoptoses, or it resists apoptotic signals. The metabolic approach to cancer treatment promotes apoptotic pathways.

In addition to the ultrastructural abnormalities in mitochondria and mitochondrial-associated membranes, no cancer cell has been found with a normal content or composition of cardiolipin, the cristae-enriched phospholipid that contributes to oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos). Cardiolipin is recognized as essential for the proper function of the electron transport chain (ETC) super complex structures, which are linked directly to cristae ultrastructure. (51) Apart from these documented abnormalities in mitochondria structure and function, genetic abnormalities that alter mitochondrial function have also been recognized in many cancers. The p53 mutation, which is found in many cancers, can disrupt mitochondrial OxPhos. The retinoblastoma tumor suppressor protein, Rb, has been linked to abnormalities in mitochondrial mass and OxPhos function. (51) It appears that few, if any, cancer types are free of mitochondrial abnormalities, whether structural or functional, making OxPhos inefficiency the signature metabolic hallmark of cancer. As tumor cells require a significant ATP/ADP ratio for invasion, an alternative system for ATP synthesis must be in place to compensate for OxPhos inefficiency. A reliance on cytoplasmic (glycolysis) and mitochondrial substrate level phosphorylation (SLP) can provide both the necessary ATP and the metabolic building blocks needed for tumor cell proliferation and invasion in either aerobic or anaerobic growth environments. (51)

Cells using oxygen consumption for ATP synthesis will die quickly under hypoxia or when treated with cyanide. As many cancer cells can survive when treated with cyanide or in hypoxia, ATP synthesis in these cells must come from sources other than OxPhos. (51) The genomic instability and random somatic mutations seen in most cancers arise largely as downstream epiphenomenon of ROS production and OxPhos dysfunction.

Since the 1950s, it has been recognized that tumors require large amounts of glutamine for growth and survival (hence the inclusion of glutamine in most culture media). The high-affinity glutamine transporter Slc1a5 (ASCT2) is upregulated in multiple types of cancer including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and has been implicated in mediating net glutamine uptake. (52) Several decades later, it was recognized that glutamine is a major energy source in tumor cells including GBM. (29, 30, 51-54) The interconversion of glutamine and glutamate is bidirectional in normal cells, with glutamine synthetase catalyzing glutamine formation. In tumors, however, overexpression of glutaminases and suppression of glutamine synthetase favor the forward reaction toward glutamate. Glutaminase activity correlates well with tumor growth rates in vivo. Glutamine not only provides nitrogen for synthesis of nucleotides and NEAAs but also provides a-ketoglutarate to serve as a precursor for ATP synthesis through substrate-level phosphorylation in the citric acid cycle.

Abnormalities in the cancer cell mitochondrial network would reduce OxPhos efficiency, thus forcing the cell to rely more heavily on SLP for ATP synthesis. The succinate-CoA ligase (SUCL) is a mitochondrial matrix enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of succinyl-CoA and ADP to CoA- SH, succinate, and ATP. Notably, when the SUCL proceeds toward ATP formation it is termed ‘‘mitochondrial substrate-level phosphorylation” (mSLP), a process that can yield high-energy phosphates in the absence of oxygen. Energy generation through mSLP is critically important in several metabolic pathways and could compensate for inefficient energy production through Ox-Phos in cancer cells. The glutaminolysis pathway would support production of high-energy phosphates through the sequential metabolism of glutamine → glutamate → α-ketoglutarate → succinyl CoA → succinate. (29, 30, 51-54) Glutamine has long been considered an essential metabolite for tumor cell growth. (55) Glutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the production of glutamate from the amino acid glutamine, which then feeds into the TCA cycle.

Chen et al. showed that glutamine utilization is a common feature of cells with partial defects in OxPhos, irrespective of the specific OxPhos complex affected. (56) OxPhos inefficiency could account in large part for the glutamine addiction of cancers. Glutamine-supported mSLP can compensate for OxPhos deficiency in either hypoxic or normoxic growth environments.

It is well recognized that most, if not all, tumor cells are dependent on glucose and glutamine for growth. Although amino acids other than glutamine can also provide energy through mSLP, glutamine is the only amino acid not requiring expenditure of energy for the metabolic interconversions necessary to produce succinyl-CoA. (51)

Mitochondrial substrate level phosphorylation (mSLP) in the glutamine-driven glutaminolysis pathway, substantiated by the succinate-CoA ligase reaction in the TCA cycle, can partially compensate for reduced ATP synthesis through both Ox- Phos and glycolysis. A protracted insufficiency of OxPhos coupled with elevated glycolysis and an auxiliary, fully operational mSLP, would cause a cell to enter its default state of unbridled proliferation with consequent dedifferentiation and apoptotic resistance, i.e., cancer. (51) The simultaneous restriction of glucose and glutamine offers a therapeutic strategy for managing cancer.