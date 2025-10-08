IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 10/13 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Dayan Goodenowe, Tracy Slepcevic + Jena Dalpez

“Unlocking Hope with Plasmalogen Restoration”

Dayan Goodenowe is a neuroscientist, biochemist, and inventor whose groundbreaking discoveries in human biochemistry led to the identification of prodromes - biological changes that precede health decline. His work in plasmalogen replacement has opened new pathways for restoring cognitive and neurological health. Learn more at drgoodenowe.com

Tracy Slepcevic is a Certified Integrative Health Practitioner, Air Force veteran and advocate for families affected by autism. She is the author of the bestseller “Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing her Son with Autism” She is the founder of Autism Health, a nonprofit dedicated to educating individuals, families, and communities about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Learn more at autismhealth.com

Jena Dalpez is the Vice-President of Public & Community Health Engagement at Dr. Goodenowe Enterprises. The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative is working to reimagine healthcare via a restorative model of care instead of disease management. The initiative is working to build a complementary system to reactive symptom-based healthcare, that is grounded in prevention, vitality, and human potential. Learn more at communityhealth.drgoodenowe.com

Visit Dr. Goodenowe’s Community Health Inititiative site to learn more about plasmalogens and their role in neurological health.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

