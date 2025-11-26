IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 12/1 @ 7:00pm Eastern

A discussion with Garth Stein, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Racing in the Rain

“Science, Society, and Ethics Through the Lens of Fiction”

Join Don Najita and writer Garth Stein as they explore how fiction can illuminate the ethical crossroads of modern science. Together, they will consider what happens when intention and consequence diverge, when innovation outpaces our moral vocabulary, and when truth itself becomes negotiable.

Rather than predicting the future, Stein argues that the stories we tell help us rehearse it — giving us a way to confront the choices, dilemmas, and unexpected outcomes shaping our shared world.

On his recent work, The Cloven, Stein observes:

“This is a story about the manipulation of Truth that we live with constantly in our society, the fragmentation of reality. A world where facts are malleable; where genetic ‘experiments’ live in the margins while we look the other way; where billionaires and secret societies decide the fate of our world; where we believe the scripted television news over something we’ve actually seen; and yet where searching for one’s place in the world — searching for one’s home — is still the most powerful yearning of a person’s soul.”

The most recent installment is Book 3, published by Fantagraphics.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

