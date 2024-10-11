Firelight Talk

Saturday, Oct 12, 2024

6-10 PM Eastern / 5-9 PM Central / 4-8 PM Mountain / 3-7 PM Pacific

Critical thinking is vital. Where do you go to learn if media and higher education have been captured?

Unleash your learning with IPAK-EDU! Empower yourself with knowledge.

On Oct 12, hear from IPAK-EDU instructors and students about the courses offered and their transformative impact. Connect with a community actively engaged in securing freedom through knowledge.

Join us to spark the learning revolution!

Join the Livestream on CHD.TV or register for the Zoom at ipak-edu.org/firelight

Program Schedule

6:00 Opening

Founder James Lyons-Weiler: The IPAK-EDU Mission

6:30 Holistic Medicine + Natural Remedies

David Brownstein, MD: How using natural therapies and detoxification can help the body function optimally

Krishna Doniparthi, MD: The importance of the lipid membrane of each cell for health

Sara Woods Kender & Hava: Heal yourself naturally with herbs

7:10 Public Health

Alexis Baden-Mayer, Esq: The military pharmaceutical industrial complex roots of the food system

7:25 History of Law

Rob Rigney, PhD: Learn the fundamentals of law for an appeciation for the eternal human struggle to keep tyranny in check

7:40 World Society for Ethical Science

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD: The WSES seeks to return objective science to the center of the formation of our understanding of reality. Produces the journal, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law

Kirstin Cosgrove: a new WSES service - the Institutional Review Board

8:00 Mental Health

Xavier A. Figueroa, PhD: The history of vaccinology from a neurobiologist

Jenn Kozek-Giustra, LPC: Nutrition and gut healing

8:30 Understanding Immunological and Epidemiological Data

Cathy Stein, PhD: Epidemiology Journal Club—Examining current papers being published applying epidemiologic concepts

Jessica Rose, PhD: Viruses, immunology and data for real people

9:00 Analytics + Critical Thinking

Mathew Buns, PhD and James Lyons-Weiler: Learn about statistical analysis to critique the use of specific approaches to hypothesis testing in published studies

9:15 Weekly Science Webinar

Don Najita & James Lyons-Weiler: Weekly science webinar on Monday nights

9:25 Humanities

Brad Miller & Aly Alford: Explore the hidden operations of various intelligence and research organizations post-World War II

V N Alexander, PhD: The problems with transhumanism and the attempt to merge biology with machines

9:50 Closing