Firelight - 10/12
No webinar on Monday - join in for a special IPAK-EDU Livestream on CHD.TV!
Firelight Talk
- Sparking a Learning Revolution
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
6-10 PM Eastern / 5-9 PM Central / 4-8 PM Mountain / 3-7 PM Pacific
Critical thinking is vital. Where do you go to learn if media and higher education have been captured?
Unleash your learning with IPAK-EDU! Empower yourself with knowledge.
On Oct 12, hear from IPAK-EDU instructors and students about the courses offered and their transformative impact. Connect with a community actively engaged in securing freedom through knowledge.
Join us to spark the learning revolution!
Join the Livestream on CHD.TV or register for the Zoom at ipak-edu.org/firelight
-
Program Schedule
6:00 Opening
Founder James Lyons-Weiler: The IPAK-EDU Mission
6:30 Holistic Medicine + Natural Remedies
David Brownstein, MD: How using natural therapies and detoxification can help the body function optimally
Krishna Doniparthi, MD: The importance of the lipid membrane of each cell for health
Sara Woods Kender & Hava: Heal yourself naturally with herbs
7:10 Public Health
Alexis Baden-Mayer, Esq: The military pharmaceutical industrial complex roots of the food system
7:25 History of Law
Rob Rigney, PhD: Learn the fundamentals of law for an appeciation for the eternal human struggle to keep tyranny in check
7:40 World Society for Ethical Science
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD: The WSES seeks to return objective science to the center of the formation of our understanding of reality. Produces the journal, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law
Kirstin Cosgrove: a new WSES service - the Institutional Review Board
8:00 Mental Health
Xavier A. Figueroa, PhD: The history of vaccinology from a neurobiologist
Jenn Kozek-Giustra, LPC: Nutrition and gut healing
8:30 Understanding Immunological and Epidemiological Data
Cathy Stein, PhD: Epidemiology Journal Club—Examining current papers being published applying epidemiologic concepts
Jessica Rose, PhD: Viruses, immunology and data for real people
9:00 Analytics + Critical Thinking
Mathew Buns, PhD and James Lyons-Weiler: Learn about statistical analysis to critique the use of specific approaches to hypothesis testing in published studies
9:15 Weekly Science Webinar
Don Najita & James Lyons-Weiler: Weekly science webinar on Monday nights
9:25 Humanities
Brad Miller & Aly Alford: Explore the hidden operations of various intelligence and research organizations post-World War II
V N Alexander, PhD: The problems with transhumanism and the attempt to merge biology with machines
9:50 Closing
Founder, James Lyons-Weiler
