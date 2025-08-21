IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 8/25 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Elizabeth Mumper, MD FAAP IFMCP

“ Kids and COVID : Costly Mistakes That Must Never Happen Again ”

Dr. Mumper will speak on her new book, just published through CHD Books and Skyhorse Publishing.

From the CHD Bookstore:

“Kids and COVID is an in-depth look at mistakes pandemic officials made that hurt children and adolescents around the world. In Spring of 2020, it was understandable that those directing government policies made errors of judgment since data was just emerging. However, within the first year of the declared pandemic, physicians and scientists from around the globe published data and made reliable observations that should have prompted a change of course.

Mumper documents early warnings from eminent clinicians that repurposed drugs could be used to treat patients early, rather than waiting until they had trouble breathing on the way to the emergency room as advised. Sound epidemiological evidence suggested in March 2020 that the mortality rate of COVID was far less than reported on mainstream news. Doctors in the trenches treating patients warned of the dangers of hospital protocols including remdesivir with its high rate of kidney damage and omitting appropriate doses of short-term steroids. These scientists and clinicians were gaslighted and accused of spreading “misinformation.”

The most vulnerable—the young and elderly—suffered massive psychological damage as their social networks were dismantled. Immune function changed as experiences living in harmony with beneficial microbes were disrupted. You may be surprised that what you learn in this book is quite different from what you were told. Lessons from COVID call on parents to organize grassroots efforts on behalf of their children to make global shutdowns and prolonged school closures a “one and done” phenomenon.”

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



