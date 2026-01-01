IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

“Tagatose: An Affordable Sugar Alternative with Therapeutic Potential”

D-tagatose is a simple carbohydrate, chemically related to fructose, but with notable advantages over glucose, sucrose, fructose, and other traditional sweeteners.

92% as sweet at table sugar, tagatose is simultaneously very low in carbohydrates and is classified as a low-glycemic index food. For reference, glucose has a glycemic index of 100, but tagatose comes in at just 3.

It has 38% of the calories of sucrose.

Unlike most sugars, it doesn’t promote cavities.

Tagatose can be found in apples, oranges, raisins, cacao, and other foods, but is found in very low quantities.

D-Tagatose has also been found to have prebiotic properties. In one study out of the Netherlands, it was found to increase faecal lactobacilli in men, and butyrate production in the gut for healthy men and women.

There is also recent evidence showing that tagatose may aid in the treatment of antibiotic-resistant Clostridiodes difficile infection.

The UConn study, led by Kumar Venkitanarayanan, PhD, associate dean for research and graduate studies at the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR), investigated the effect of tagatose supplementation on C. difficile infection in mice. The results demonstrated that tagatose consumption not only proved safe for animals but also significantly reduced infection symptoms and severity. “Our research indicates that tagatose has the potential to reduce C. difficile infection through multiple mechanisms,” says Venkitanarayanan. “Its prebiotic properties appear to promote a healthier gut microbiome, while preliminary evidence suggests it may also inhibit the production of bacterial toxins. This dual action could be particularly valuable in addressing antibiotic-resistant strains.”

Along with signs of benefit to the microbiome, it appears to have the ability to reduce blood sugar and insulin levels in cases of type 2 diabetes.

