IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 9/23 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Roman Bystrianyk + Suzanne Humphries

“Dissolving Illusions”

-

Dr. Suzanne Humphries is a medical doctor, Internist and Board Certified Nephrologist. She is currently in private practice and continues to dispel the mythology surrounding vaccination. Be sure to check out her autobiography, Rising From The Dead as well as her Odysee channel.

Roman Bystrianyk has been researching the history of diseases and vaccines since 1998. He has an extensive background in health and nutrition as well as a B.S. in engineering and M.S. in computer science. Roman Bystrianyk has published his new book Moving Back from Midnight with co-author Kate Schmutter, which is available now on Amazon.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

