IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 9/30 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Robert H. Richmond

“Implications of Fukushima’s Radioactive Water Discharge”

The release of treated, radioactively contaminated water from the Fukushima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant raises numerous concerns regarding the health of ocean life and all who depend on it. Better options exist, and this tragedy can become an opportunity to address present and future nuclear waste issues in a more responsible and environmentally sustainable manner.

-

Dr. Bob Richmond is a Research Professor and Director of the Kewalo Marine Laboratory, University of Hawaii at Manoa. He worked in the Dept. of Radiation Biology and Biophysics at the University of Rochester Medical School on the uptake of radionuclides by indicator organisms and performed his doctoral dissertation research on Enewetak Atoll from 1980-82, a site of the U.S. nuclear testing program. He is a member of the Expert Scientific Panel advising the Pacific Islands Forum leaders on the discharges of radioactively contaminated water from the Fukushima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean. He is both an Aldo Leopold Fellow in Environmental Leadership and a Pew Fellow in Marine Conservation. His research interests include coral reef ecology, marine conservation biology, ecotoxicology, radiation biology, climate change, large-scale MPAs, bridging science to management and policy, and the integration of indigenous ecological knowledge with modern approaches to resource use and protection.

-

Read more:

The Future of Ocean Health

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adk5309

Implications of Fukushima’s Radioactive Water Discharge on Global Environmental Sustainability

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.4c00955

Register at IPAK-EDU

For the price of a coffee, subscribers get access to all upcoming sessions as well as a catalog of past sessions.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar