IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/15 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Dr. Peter McCullough

“Update: Treating Spikeopathies”

“Approximately 15% of patients took one or more injections of COVID-19 vaccine products and now have had COVID-19 illness and are suffering from persistent symptoms or new medical diseases. Of those ~94% received mRNA products. Several studies have shown that symptoms after COVID-19, most of whom also had baseline or subsequent vaccination, are directly related to persistent circulating Spike protein.”

