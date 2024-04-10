Dr. Peter McCullough - 4/15
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar
Monday 4/15 @ 7:00pm Eastern
with/ Dr. Peter McCullough
“Update: Treating Spikeopathies”
“Approximately 15% of patients took one or more injections of COVID-19 vaccine products and now have had COVID-19 illness and are suffering from persistent symptoms or new medical diseases. Of those ~94% received mRNA products. Several studies have shown that symptoms after COVID-19, most of whom also had baseline or subsequent vaccination, are directly related to persistent circulating Spike protein.”
Go here to register: https://ipak-edu.org/science-webinar
Please note: registration closes at 6pm Eastern, on the day of the webinar. Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.
Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!
Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!
Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.
Join us!
