IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 10/7 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Dr. Ben Rall

“Designed to Heal - A Vitalistic Approach to Healthcare”

“The inborn, natural healing power of the body is our greatest asset when it comes to achieving health and wellness.

We strive to get to the cause of your health concerns. This should be the focus of healthcare, not masking symptoms with medications and surgery. The body is designed to heal. It wants to heal. The only way to truly heal is from the inside out. Our job is to make sure the body has what it needs to function, heal and develop at optimum levels.'“

-

Dr. Ben Rall was born and raised in the great state of South Dakota where he owned and operated one of the largest chiropractic and wellness clinics in the United States. For the last 20 years he has worked with businesses, churches and corporations of all sizes and created an unmatched corporate wellness program for today's business model. He was the official chiropractor for Team USA Wrestling, Weightlifting and Judo at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2016, Dr. Ben Rall authored the book, "Cooperative Wellness," in which he lays out a powerful, simplified approach to help readers be part of the healthcare solution and achieve wellness for themselves and those around them. He authored his second book, "Designed to Heal" a 365 day daily devotional in 2023. He is also the host of the 5-star rated podcast, Designed to Heal, that shares stories, research, insights and helpful information in the world of health and wellness. He currently resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Megan, and two children, Jack and Grace. He is the owner of Achieve Wellness Clinic where he currently practices and sees hundreds of patients every week in the Central Florida area. He is committed to educating and empowering individuals on how to apply a vitalistic model of healthcare to their lives and live well.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

