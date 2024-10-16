IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 10/21 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ David J. Speicher

“Courageous Truth : David vs Goliath”

“To date, preliminary work conducted in Germany has found evidence of genomic integration of the whole COVID-19 vaccine spike DNA open reading frame…integration of the DNA fragments in the Pfizer COVID-19 modRNA vaccine into the human genome is possible, and it is important to investigate whether integration can take place in primary cells in the vaccinated population.“

-

Dr. David Speicher is a molecular virologist and epidemiologist passionate about accurately detecting and monitoring infectious diseases. Dr. Speicher conducted research in Australia, Africa, Asia, and North America. His research expertise includes saliva as a diagnostic fluid, oral cancers, and sexually transmitted diseases.

Most recently, Dr. Speicher confirmed the adulteration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 modRNA vaccines by showing high level of plasmid DNA and the presence of the SV40 promoter and enhancer.

This work has a global impact and has been highlighted in USA Senate and European Parliamentary hearings, and was instrumental in Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado calling for a halt to the COVID modRNA vaccines. Dr. Speicher has courageously brought his findings to the public record with testimony in international courts, government assemblies and scientific conferences.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

