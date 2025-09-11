IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 9/15 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Daphne Denham, MD FACS

“ Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Acute Concussions ”

Dr. Denham will present on her rationale for taking an aggressive approach to treating acute concussions, as opposed to the all too common practice of "management of symptoms."

“Concussions, or mild traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), result in 2.8 million annual emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or deaths and an additional 845,000 outpatient pediatric cases in the United States (US). The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a concussion as a bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth. Concussions are functional brain injuries that undergo an “energy crisis”. Oxygen-dependent metabolism of glucose fuels brain energy.

When a patient is concussed, the brain cells need greater than normal blood flow to correct the energy crisis, but this blood flow is decreased for seven to ten days after injury. Presently, there is no treatment available to resolve concussions among youth. Concussions are managed mainly with one to two days of acute rest with subsequent gradual and progressive return to activity, a standard of care supported by very limited evidence.

Literature, including the 2022 Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport, has increasingly questioned the adequacy of acute rest as the standard of care for concussion. The authors of the 2022 Consensus statement acknowledge that cervicogenic symptoms such as migraines, cognitive impairment, and balance and motor disorders require management, and when symptoms persist beyond four weeks in pediatric patients, collaborative care with rehabilitation may be necessary. Multiple studies have demonstrated that participating in physical activity within a few days of injury was associated with a shorter recovery and reduced risk of post concussive syndrome (PCS; defined as having more than three concussive symptoms, such as feeling slowed down, headache, noise sensitivity, and fatigue, 28 days after injury) than conventional management. However, one should interpret the findings that advocate for an early return to school with caution, as the unit used to define early return is the number of missed school days and not the number of days students rested. For example, in a recent, large comparative study of pediatric patients with acute concussion who returned to school after missing only two school days (n = 875) or returned after missing at least three school days (n = 546), the early return group reported accelerated recovery. Since weekend days were not counted as missed “school days,” most of the early return group (n = 546, 62.4%) had a concussion occurring on Wednesday through Saturday, which implies that they could have missed only two days of school but rested for four days over the weekend.

Mounting evidence supports that there are long-term effects of concussion, especially in teenagers, who demonstrate altered cerebral function and motor control. One out of five adolescents (aged 12 to 15 years) have subsequent concussions within two years of their first concussion and are therefore at risk for long-term health and developmental consequences. Among 230 children (mean age: 14.8 years) presenting with an acute concussion within ten days of injury, 133 (58%) experienced PCS. Furthermore, the CDC reported that 14% of pediatric patients with a mild TBI struggled with academic performance one year after injury. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO2) as a safe and effective treatment of acute arterial ischemia, thermal injuries, acute retinal artery occlusion, crush injury, compartment syndrome, and for the healing of refractory wounds. During the early period following injury, HBO2 supplies oxygen to hypoxic tissues lacking adequate perfusion. HBO2 could provide the energy the brain tissue needs to resolve its energy crisis and repair the damage. HBO2 also decreases edema and resolves inflammation. Over the past three decades, the reluctance of the medical community to apply HBO2 to TBIs (mostly with PCS) stems from controversial evidence that was generated from poorly designed clinical trials with mischaracterized shams, variable dosing effects, small sample sizes, and design bias leading to misunderstandings over the beneficial therapeutic effect of HBO2 on TBI with PCS. Much of the confusion in historic HBO2 trials concerns the traditional definition of HBO2, which uses an arbitrary threshold, with the patient breathing 100% oxygen at 1.4 atmospheres absolute (ATA). By that definition alone, any pressure lower than 1.4 ATA is not considered HBO2, when lower doses still have a beneficial effect. An updated scientific definition focuses on HBO2 as a combination gene therapy that utilizes increased total atmospheric pressure and increased partial pressure of oxygen to express or suppress up to 8,101 genes. Reviews and systematic reviews consistently demonstrate that in all studies evaluating HBO2 on TBI and PCS, 1.5 ATA resulted in significant symptomatic and/or cognitive improvements in patients with TBI.”

Daphne W. Denham, MD, FACS, is a general surgeon who has dedicated the last ten years of her career to wound care and hyperbaric medicine. She currently lends her skills and expertise to serve patients as owner and operator of Comprehensive Wound Care, LLC in Northbrook, IL, and Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota, PLLC in Fargo, ND. Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota provides hyperbaric oxygen treatments at affordable rates to demonstrate the possibilities of therapy with pure oxygen. Comprehensive Wound Care, LLC, is a private practice dedicated to wound care and hyperbaric medicine and related services. With twenty-two years of experience as a general surgeon, including 10 as wound care and hyperbaric medicine physician, Dr. Denham specializes in all facets of wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Dr. Denham is also on the physician advisory board of Charlottesville Hyperbarics in Charlottesville, VA.

For more information about Dr. Daphne W. Denham, please visit http://www.healingwithhyperbarics.com/about-us.html

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

