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“Fenbendazole distraction wastes the precious time of cancer patients, besides creating the following injuries: liver injury, cancer resilience and the same mechanisms by which the taxanes and the vinca drugs cause “chemo brain,” blocking beta-tubulin in microtubule formation.”

The following is excerpted from Dr. Huber’s substack:

The over-the-top claims about fenbendazole and mebendazole continue to this day, after no celebrity, no publicly named person has come forward and credited either fenbendazole or mebendazole with their own remission from cancer, except for the earliest online vendor.

The recent fascination with these drugs for cancer patients began in the early COVID years, when very different off-label drugs, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, turned out to be enormously helpful against COVID, COVID-like symptoms, flu and colds.

So then an old urban legend that cancer could be parasites made the rounds. This idea gained some traction a decade and more ago, when Dr. Tullio Simoncini of Italy had opined that cancer could be fungal or parasitic, and he used sodium bicarbonate as a main treatment with cancer patients. Certainly, sodium bicarbonate has had some effect against cancer in some studies, but it is not even in the top 30 of natural treatments that have worked against cancer, in my experience, as I show here: https://natureworksbest.com/dr-tullio-simoncini-sodium-bicarbonate-cancer-treatment

Cancer is not fungus or parasites. Regarding parasites, cancer has a completely different geographic distribution and history than parasites, as I show here: https://natureworksbest.com/articles/why-parasites-are-not-the-cause-of-cancer-geography-history-and-biochemistry

If the drugs mebendazole and fenbendazole were only harmless scams, with no victims, then less damage would have occurred. However, both of those drugs cause some of the same injuries as chemotherapy drugs such as the taxane and vinca alkaloid drugs. Yet warnings about those risks do not accompany the advertising pieces for fenbendazole or mebendazole, which are obtained over the counter.

Fenbendazole distraction wastes the precious time of cancer patients, besides creating the following injuries: liver injury, cancer resilience and the same mechanisms by which the taxanes and the vinca drugs cause “chemo brain,” blocking beta-tubulin in microtubule formation.

Some cancer patients who were new to our clinic had previously taken fenbendazole and / or mebendazole. Reversing that damage was our new challenge, besides fighting cancer with IV nutrients that we have used against cancer since 2006.

Two years ago, I described the observed and expected liver injury that we had seen in patients who were coming into our clinic for the first time. Before and ever since that time, we have warned people to avoid these drugs, for the damages described below.

I explain the above problems with fenbendazole and mebendazole in detail in my new article at this link: https://natureworksbest.com/articles/why-you-should-not-take-fenbendazole-or-mebendazole

Why you should NOT take fenbendazole or mebendazole

These drugs damage microtubules, and that is a huge problem for both healthy and sick people. Our clinic has consistently warned against this fad.

Mebendazole and fenbendazole are formally known as benzimidazole antihelminthics. These -azole drugs are, unfortunately and unnecessarily, often lumped in with the very different drug ivermectin. That is a huge mistake, because ivermectin is helpful for cancer patients and COVID patients. But the -azole drugs are hurting some and killing others. We do NOT recommend the latter drugs.