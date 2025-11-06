IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 11/10 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Christian Bogner, MD

“Microbiome Therapeutics, Thiosulfate, Cyanide and Psychoactive Indole Tryptamines in Autism”

“By studying the microbiome, we’ve learned that imbalances in gut bacteria are not only influenced by lifestyle and diet but are also exacerbated by genetic detoxification problems. When the body is exposed to environmental toxins and genetic detoxification pathways are compromised, chronic disease can take root. The interaction between these factors leads to a vicious cycle: toxicities cause deficiencies, and deficiencies further impair the body’s ability to detoxify, ultimately leading to stress on our entire biological system—physically, mentally, and biochemically. ”

From BognerHealth.com:

Christian Bogner, MD, CFMNP, FACOG

Founder – Bogner Health, LLC

Functional Medicine Education & Counseling

Michigan, USA

“17 years ago, my journey into functional and integrative medicine took on a personal dimension when my son was diagnosed with autism. This life-changing moment inspired me to dedicate my career to researching autism, primarily to better understand and help my own child. Over the years, this pursuit led me to deeper investigations into the genetic, biochemical, and environmental factors that play a role in this condition and found it to be a central piece in other health problems, if not most chronic diseases. My commitment to understanding the complexities of autism resulted in my obtaining advanced degrees and certifications to provide more comprehensive and effective care for my patients.

The principles of functional medicine ignited my passion to explore the intricate biochemistry that governs the harmonic coordination between our organ systems. At the core of this complex network lies our DNA—an intelligent genetic code responsible for maintaining homeostasis in our trillions of cells.

Remarkably, our DNA spans twice the diameter of the solar system, coding an intricate system that sustains life.

I passionately submerged myself into the intricate interplay between our DNA, the approximately 39 trillion bacteria in our microbiome, and our environment. I have explored countless other approaches. But this, in my humble opinion, just makes most sense.”

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

