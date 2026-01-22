IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 1/26 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Brian Hooker, PhD

“The Neuroimmunology of Autism”

Join us for the live session!

Dr. Hooker will present on a recent review paper published in Springer Nature, “The Neuroimmunology of Autism”, co-authored by Jeet Varia, Martha Herbert, and Brian Hooker. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12035-025-05589-8

In 2009, Plotkin, Gerber, and Offit made the bold statement that: “Autism is not an immune-mediated disease. Unlike autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, there is no evidence of immune activation or inflammatory lesions in the CNS of people with autism”. Perspectives, theories, and scientific and clinical research provided in this study are in stark contradiction to the statement expressed above. In addition, after reviewing the incredibly complex neuro-immuno-microbiota interactions implicated in clinical research, we believe that only once we understand that ASD is not genetically inevitable or a genetic tragedy but an environmental and physiological catastrophe, will we truly be able to grasp and address the root causes of the dramatic rise in its prevalence. Indeed, scientific evidence presented here would suggest that people with ASD are the “canaries in the coal mine” – that is, they are the most susceptible among us who are affected first by problems that might eventually reach us all. Moreover, it is quite plausible that this catastrophe goes beyond ASD. The rise of ASD may well to a significant extent evolve, or emerge, from overlapping vulnerability pathways associated with systemic problems of other chronic diseases. The point henceforward becomes not just to support and seek full recovery for those diagnosed with ASD, but also to forthrightly address how we as individuals, families, communities, and society in the contemporary era can most effectively protect future generations.

Abstract

Alterations and maladaptations of the immune system remain some of the most controversial concepts in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Nonetheless, intensifying evidence confirms that much of what ASD involves is related not to a static encephalopathy-based model of autism but rather to the consequences of environmental insult and complex and dynamic psychological and physiological processes involving the interdependence of the nervous, immune, and host microbiome. This narrative review provides a conceptual framework, focuses on clinical research, and is written for specialists and non-specialists. To provide access to multi- and interdisciplinary perspectives with wide-ranging cutting-edge implications for all people with ASD. Beginning with historical, epidemiological, and etiological underpinnings, we elaborate on a contemporary understanding of the immune system in the pathophysiology of ASD. Theoretical and scientific discourse on the relationship of the immune system with the nervous system and host microbiota in homeostasis/allostasis, neurodevelopment, and psychological and physiological health and disease is also provided. As a basis for conceptual advances detailing the interconnection, interdependence, and interference with or subjugation (as would be the case for autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions) of the nervous system and host microbiota by the immune system, and the role of these interactions in the pathogenesis of ASD. This gives us a platform for not only examining the role of the immune system in the etiology, pathogenesis, and pathophysiology of ASD but also understanding social and higher-level processes of consciousness for individuals on the spectrum. Finally, taking a neuroimmunological perspective, we highlight the need for a multi-scale, holistic approach to understanding and developing future therapeutic modalities to address the core symptoms of ASD that go beyond the current reductionist and “magic-bullet” medical paradigm.

Read the paper here:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12035-025-05589-8

Brian S. Hooker, PhD, is the Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense. He is also a Professor Emeritus of Biology at Simpson University in Redding, California, specialized in microbiology and biotechnology. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and a Master of Science and doctorate in biochemical engineering, from Washington State University. Dr. Hooker coauthored, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the New York Times best-selling book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak. Hooker has authored over 75 science and engineering papers published in internationally recognized, peer-reviewed journals. He has been active in vaccine safety since 2001 and has a 27-year-old son with autism. In 2013 and 2014, Dr. Hooker worked with the CDC Whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, to expose fraud and corruption within vaccine safety research in the CDC, which led to the release of over 10,000 pages of documents.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

