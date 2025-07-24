IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/28 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ A.W. Finnegan

“ The Traub Legacy: Bioweapons and the Hidden History of Chronic Disease ”

Please join us!

“…we can demonstrate the history of active research to develop and test insects and arthropod delivery systems in the American biological warfare program. We can also see that key officials from the USDA and military associated with Erich Traub were actively involved in tick and tick-borne disease research at the time, coordinating with the Army Chemical Corps, the U.S. Navy, and academic universities.” ~ A.W. Finnegan

Register at IPAK-EDU

A. W. Finnegan, author of The Sleeper Agent

A.W. Finnegan is a researcher and writer affected by Lyme disease and immune tolerance, and has been battling health problems since he was young, with the onset of a chronic disease in 2016. He is a writer, graphic artist & designer, an avid reader and researcher of history, biological warfare, esoteric philosophy, spirituality, and the Western Mystery Traditions. He has made a special study of the life and work of Erich Traub and the science of immune tolerance. He has collected and translated to English all of Traub's published research.

What follows is an excerpt from Finnegan’s blog at thesleeperagent.com

Dr. Erich Traub is a mysterious character with a long, rich history and expertise in creating stealth biological weapons that evade tests, confuse diagnosis, and torment the afflicted with slow, chronic diseases, neurological problems, and cancers. He specialized in developing incapacitating biological agents and mastered the art of this new class of germ weapons that were nearly incurable and caused devious effects on the afflicted. In my recently published book, The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare, I walk the reader through the story of his career from the time he entered veterinary medicine in 1927 to his death in 1985.

In the book, I am able to link Traub to the Lyme disease spirochete and the cocktail of tick-borne diseases now spreading in the United States and abroad. But it goes further, I am able to demonstrate his discovery of the condition underlying many stealth, debilitating chronic diseases, coined immune tolerance, as the machinations for this new class of immunological weaponry, which he discovered with Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus (LCM) in 1936. He contributed significant published research and findings on the science of these slow, chronic diseases and their infectious etiologies, but it was ignored by the public health system and only attributed to organ transplants. This was because they were intentionally trying to bury his work and all that it implied. It put a dent in their antibody and inflammation theory of disease, showing disease could be present without either antibodies or inflammation, but instead the polar opposite, as a chronic immunosuppression and reactivation of latent viruses in the central nervous system, brain, and organs, in other words, these agents turn the immune system and body against itself.

During his long career, he was able to show that certain lipid-like antigens could damage the immune system and cause lifelong infections that lacked outward symptoms like inflammation, lacked antibodies despite active infection, and spread virulent virus without any signs of disease. He discovered this condition in 1936 and it became the model for his new class of germ weapons. These mice would have active viral infections transmitted from the mother and be infected for life without antibodies or outward signs of disease, but later in life they would develop chronic neurological diseases and cancers, with the cancer rate eventually reaching 50%.

The infected mice would continue infecting their newborns through the infected mother, and the agent could maintain itself for many generations, getting more devious with each subsequent generation. It was a way to thoroughly hex the target nations because his agents were immunosuppressive and neurotropic, that is, they attacked the central nervous system and brain. This causes severe neurological disorders and mental illness to skyrocket. Attack the immune system, and you attack the life force of the individual, and chronic fatigue will tire and exhaust the afflicted to the point of incapacitation. Attack the brain of a population, and you attack the well-being and mental stability of that population. Violence and instability skyrockets, crime and drug use become commonplace. Exactly what we see today, in parallel to the epidemics of chronic disease and cancer.

Learn more about the book at: thesleeperagent.com

Read more from A.W. Finnegan at his Substack

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

