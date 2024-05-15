If you appreciate the content here, please consider giving posts a like. It's a simple gesture that doesn't cost a thing, but it goes a long way in promoting posts, spreading the content, and bringing awareness and understanding to others who might benefit. You are awesome. Be awesome.

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/20 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Dr. Avery Jackson

“Brain Surgery in a Parallel Healthcare System”

“What if we had a national healthcare system of independent efforts under one protective umbrella that actually focused on health?” Not sick care. What would that look like? How would clinicians and customers feel about their care? Who would take responsibility for their health—the clinician or the customer? How about both, in a joint effort! We are putting Health back into healthcare using un-compromised scientific publications and faith based principles to guide our or steps as we build a private sector national church for healing the spirit, soul, and body- The Body Healthcare!”

thebodyhealthcare.com

