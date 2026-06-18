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IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 6/23 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Alexis Baden-Mayer

“Is the ‘Lab-leak Hypothesis’ a Cover-story?”

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On the heels of the recent resurgence of the ‘lab-leak’ narrative, senate testimony of a CIA ‘whistleblower’, and the hantavirus terror-theater, Baden-Mayer returns to the webinar to question particular publicized narratives which continue to persist in politics, media, and the public mind.

The following is excerpted from Baden'-Mayer’s substack, The Scamerican Century.

Avril Haines, the Allen Dulles of the Plandemic

Between her roles in Obama’s Central Intelligence Agency and as Biden’s Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines worked for WestExec, the Deep State firm that quickly populated Biden’s Cabinet in 2021. When she participated in Event 201, the Plandemic dress rehearsal that took place in October 2019, she was working, as a WestExec principal, for just about every organization involved.

Event 201 was organized by Johns Hopkins while Avril Haines was Senior Fellow at its Applied Physics Laboratory. The official role of an APL Senior Fellow is government lobbyist and influencer. According to the university, “APL’s Senior Fellows are distinguished experts in national security and space who work with technical experts at the Laboratory to better inform technology and policy decisions made by U.S. military leaders and senior government officials.” It’s another Deep State hub.

Event 201 was cohosted by the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation while Avril Haines was working through WestExec for Microsoft.

Event 201 was funded by Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz’s Open Philanthropy, while it was another one of Haines’s WestExec clients.

WestExec clients of Avril Haines that weren’t (to my knowledge) involved in Event 201 include Peter Thiel’s data mining and surveillance company Palantir and Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime JPMorgan Chase, but they have their Plandemic ties, too.

Palantir got at least $9 million in government COVID contracts in 2021-2022, but the company says its COVID work began in April 2020.

As for JPMorgan Chase, long before the Plandemic, it helped companies prepare to profit from it. In 2011, Jeffrey Epstein brought Bill Gates together with JPMorgan Chase executives to create the Global Health Investment Fund. Now known as the Global Health Investment Corporation, it includes dozens of Plandemic profiteers. GHIC partners include GSK, Merck, the Pfizer Foundation, MITRE, and the public-private partnership BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) Ventures. The GHIC-BARDA agreement provides for BARDA (taxpayer) funding to GHIC of up to $500 million over 10 years.

If the Plandemic was a plot and Avril Haines was is on it, as Event 201 makes glaringly obvious, how far back does it go and when did Haines get involved? Some have speculated that Avril Haines’ relationship with the CIA extends back to 1991, when she met her husband, David Davighi, a suspected CIA pilot who has spent his career in government, including at the CIA. In 2017, Davighi founded his own Palantir-like Pentagon/CIA contracting business, Geospark Analytics, now known as Seerist.

In the 1990s Avril’s father Thomas Haines was at the height of his career, researching how lipid nanoparticles can penetrate human cell membranes to deliver drugs and genes. He consulted to a company called Liposome Technology, Inc., which became Sequus (and was later bought by ALZA and then Johnson & Johnson). Sequus used Haines’s lipids expertise to develop Doxil, the first pharmaceutical delivered via lipid nanoparticle, approved for the treatment of AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma in 1995 and now widely used on a variety of cancers. Sequus’s founder Frank Szoka is a giant is his field. Moderna’s Bob Langer recently said of him, ‘‘Frank is one of the great pioneers of liposomes and lipid nanoparticles, and he has made countless contributions to these areas.”

Doxil is the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin encapsulated in polyethylene glycol (PEG)-modified stealth liposomes. Doxil can have a painful side effect known as “hand-foot syndrome,” pictured here:

This is triggered by the drug leaking out through the capillaries on the hands and feet, causing toxicity, numbness, and pain, with symptoms such as skin swelling, redness, peeling, chapping, and blistering. The version of Doxil approved in the E.U. doesn’t use PEG as the coating for the lipid-nanoparticle, and it doesn’t have this side effect.

Pegylated lipid-nanoparticles are used in the COVID-19 vaccines, which may be one of the reasons those shots have caused similar side effects, as pictured here:

Squalene seems like a benign ingredient. It’s an oil extracted from shark liver, and it’s also found naturally in the membranes of human cells. In its natural form, it’s an antioxidant that would be more likely to assist with cell repair than cause cell death.

Squalene can penetrate cells, making it an ideal delivery system. That’s also enough to make it an “adjuvant” that provokes cell death to trigger the immune system.

Scientists found that one intradermal injection of squalene could induce joint-specific inflammation in arthritis-prone (dark agouti) rats. The scientists who discovered that in 2000 wrote, “Our demonstration that an autoadjuvant can trigger chronic, immune-mediated joint-specific inflammation may give clues to the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis”—an epidemic the scientists noted impacts 2.5 million people in the U.S.—“and it raises new questions concerning the role of endogenous molecules with adjuvant properties in chronic inflammatory diseases.”

If you consume squalene in olive oil, your immune system recognizes squalene as an oil molecule native to your body. It is found throughout your nervous system and brain. In fact, not only will your immune system recognize it, you will also reap the benefits of its antioxidant properties.

The difference between “good” and “bad” squalene is the route by which it enters your body. Injection is an abnormal route of entry, which incites your immune system to attack all the squalene in your body, not just the vaccine adjuvant. Your immune system will attempt to destroy the molecule wherever it finds it, including in places where it occurs naturally, and where it is vital to the health of your nervous system.

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Thomas Haines, Rockefeller Scientist

The Rockefeller Foundation became an important part of the Plandemic story with the revelation (first reported by Dutch politician Thierry Baudet) that in 2010 it published a paper, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” with a section called “ Lock Step” that perfectly predicted the lockdowns we experienced in 2020, including “mandatory quarantine for all citizens,” “face masks [and] body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets,” and “[t]ele-presence technologies … for populations whose travel is restricted,” as well as some that have yet to come to pass, like “biometric IDs for all citizens,” ballgame spectators fearing mob violence to the extent that they wear “bulletproof vests that sported a patch of their national flag,” “[s]canners using advanced functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) technology … to detect abnormal behavior that may indicate ‘antisocial intent,’” and health screening as “a prerequisite for release from a hospital or prison.”

I uncovered another Rockefeller connection to the Plandemic when I researched Rajiv Shah. He was the head of Obama’s USAID (2010-2015) when it was spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the virus hunting operation Google.org launched with Metabiota—that turned up the closest known relative to SARS-CoV-2, a bat virus called RaTG13, as well as the bat viruses Ralph Baric used in his infamous gain-of-function experiments. (These very well may have produced SARS-CoV-2; Baric didn’t release the genome of his chimera until May 2020, long after COVID origins sleuths identified the role he may have played.) After that, Rajiv Shah became the President of the Rockefeller Foundation and hired 9/11 cover-up artist Philip Zelikow to create an origin story for COVID-19.

Thomas Haines’s role at Rockefeller University began in 2007, when he became a visiting professor of biochemistry in the lab of Thomas Sakmar. He was active there until his death in 2023. Sakmar described Tom’s research interests at celebration of his life in 2024:

Tom was interested in cell membranes. What are membranes? Membranes are the biological structures that give integrity to cells, the small units of life. Every cell of every kind is defined by membranes, a strange, thin, flexible, and dynamic film that keeps the inside in and the outside out. A membrane defines the cell integrity. Tom, with high integrity, studied what makes cells integral. He was interested in the unusual fatty lipids that make up the membrane and discovered that these lipids sometimes contain chlorine and sulfur atoms. He correlated how the presence of those lipids prevent the passage of charged molecules and charged proton ions across lipid bilayers. The regulation of ion transport across cell membranes is how cells create energy in the form of ATP. Tom studied cell membrane bilayers and was particularly fascinated by microbial sulfo lipids... Tom witnessed many of the key biochemical and biological advances in membrane research in five decades of his active teaching and research career. He literally knew every major scientist in the field...

Did Thomas Haines know that his research was being used by the makers of Doxil and other drugs and vaccines to violate the integrity of human cells?

The military’s squalene bioweapon was injected into humans before the pharmaceutical industry’s, and there is no way the industry didn’t know what the military did about how debilitating the injuries from these drugs would be. Most of Bruce Ivins’s anthrax vaccine research was published, including the paper Gary Matsumoto cites where he acknowledges that oil adjuvants “can provoke toxic, allergic, ulcerative, or lethal reactions.”

To this day, scientists acknowledge the “devastating amount of data accumulated in the last few years concerning the relationship between various adjuvants and autoimmunity,” including squalene. This common vaccine injury has been given a name, Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants (ASIA). A useful review of the issue is the 2023 paper “Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA): past, present, and future implications,” which includes information on ASIA caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is associated with abnormalities of cholesterol metabolism, may also be caused in part by the vaccine injection of squalene.

Read the full piece here: https://scamerica.substack.com/cp/194532568

Follow Alexis Baden-Mayer on Substack.

Links from the archive

Science Webinar The Plot Thickens scientia liberia · April 17, 2024 This is the 2nd post on the April 1, 2024 session of the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar featuring the work of Alexis Baden-Mayer. You can find Part 1 here and Part 3 is here. Read full story

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