IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 1/12 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Alex Zaharakis

“All Disease Begins in the Gut - Working with the Microbiome to Improve Quality of Life in Autism”

“Given two different individuals, if we could impart the same change in microbiome status (improvement) it can cause two considerably different levels of clinical improvement, also given two individuals, if we could impart the same dysbiosis to each of them it would impart potentially two different insults to their ability to function, this is because the functional state of the individual is only partly dependent on the microbiome but also dependent on other toxicities or issues present at that moment. Furthermore, even small improvements in the biome (as we can measure) can provide substantial clinical improvements, there are also improvements that we cannot realize or currently measure well, some in the viral, fungal, parasitic community, microbiomes of other organs, total detoxified load, and immune function. It is also apparent that the act of removing toxicity negatively affects the body and the microbiome state and defecation is a primary mode of detoxification particularly through the biliary system.”

~ An excerpt from Practical Considerations For Microbiome Intervention in ASD & Common Modes of Metabolic Dysfunction, by Alex Zaharakis with contributions from Christian Bogner

Read the full piece at biomesight.com

Learn more about Alex Zaharakis and his work at: autismisbiomedical.com

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

