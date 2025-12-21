In nature, winter is a time of quiet and reflection.

In the modern human realm, winter is for many much the opposite: full of motion, commotion, consumption, and distraction. Perhaps a bit too much.

Deep down, the contradiction is likely felt by most everyone.

What we experience now is the near opposite of the experience of hominids over hundreds of millennia.

Since time immemorial, winter has cued a consciousness that turns inward. In some cases, this is as marked as hibernation, but all life responds in a myriad of ways to the the nature of winter as contraction and stillness.

It is rooted in changes in the surroundings — temperature and light. Diminishing daylight, diminished warmth, diminishing abundance. Everything turns toward rest: the gathering and conservation of resources, gathering together heat and kin.

Waiting for the return of the light.

For humans, winter has always offered the opportunity to stir inner contemplation and reflection.

On this winter solstice, here is an offering.

Reflecting on Science

Science is widely regarded as perhaps the most effective way to describe the world that surrounds us. It is characterized by a process that roughly goes like this: observation births the formulation of testable hypotheses which in turn are scrutinized through experimentation. Further, general principles can be ‘discovered’ through this process, enabling practitioners of science to ‘explain’ reality and predict future outcomes.

There is, of course, great value in this approach. It has its own utility and a kind of rigor in its emphasis on logic and repeatability. It even has the capacity to self-correct (if allowed to).

Still, despite value, it has its limits, and we ought to recognize them.

One of the fundamental challenges is that the questions posed are often subsumed in ignorance of the full complexity of what is observed. This is, of course, to be expected in all kinds of exploration. After all, we typically ‘don’t know’ what we don’t know. Too often, however, the unspoken assumption holds a rather steadfast belief in a surety of understanding based on past observations or ‘established’ principles.

Indeed, the practice of the method is inherently insular: scientists tend to trust outcomes based on application of the method, and reject knowledge derived from the ‘outside’.

For the scientific rationalist, ‘reality’ is based on what scientists can empirically confirm and demonstrate. This perspective is rooted in a staunch confidence in human intellect. Reasoning trumps emotion, data and evidence trumps instinct, rationality trumps spirit.

“Hypotheses are cradle-songs by which the teacher lulls his scholars to sleep. The thoughtful and honest observer is always learning more and more of his limitations; he sees that the further knowledge spreads, the more numerous are the problems that make their appearance.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

A dipole has been manifested which levers ‘science’ as ‘good’ and other ways of knowing as ‘bad’. And we are constantly admonished to trust the good and reject the bad.

This belief in the inherent ‘goodness’ of science, we are often told, offers a politically neutral ground for consensus. This appeal to science has been utilized historically as an authoritative basis for reimagining the human relationship to the natural world. It contributed in no small part to the growth and prominence of hugely impactful notions like ‘efficiency’.

Science sits at the root of the modern reality of industrialization, mass production, and commodification. It is also, sadly, near the root of the modern devaluing of nature and life itself.

None of this should be interpreted to mean science is inherently ‘bad’; but rather, that it can be misapplied and misused. Abused, even. Though many adherents will argue the contrary, it does not represent ‘truth’, it is quite simply, just a tool.

“When you handle the master carpenter’s tools, Chances are that you’ll cut your hand.” - from the Tao Te Ching, verse 74

Science is really a looking-glass, one way of seeing. It can illuminate what we observe, and encourage us to draw certain conclusions about reality, but it is simultaneously, constantly pointing at what we don’t know. It is constantly reminding us of the limitations of our perceptions and assumptions.

Specialization in science provides an illustration. Each discipline cultivates an increasing ‘depth’ of exploration through a narrowing of view, often at the expense of breadth, connection, and context. This shouldn’t be unexpected as human beings are, fundamentally, story-tellers, and embracing complexity makes for difficult narratives.

Principles and rules, like Occam’s Razor, which eschews possibility in favor of simplicity, is similarly, terrific for building ‘scientific’ narratives, but nearly always oversimplifies. Bias is baked-in from the get-go, a product of a cultivated mindset.

“Nature is objective, and nature is knowable, but we can only view her through a glass darkly–and many clouds upon our vision are of our own making: social and cultural biases, psychological preferences, and mental limitations (in universal modes of thought, not just individualized stupidity).” - Stephen Jay Gould

How many long-believed axioms have been found to hold in one setting only to be overturned in another?

How many times has oversimplification and reductionism led to distorted or premature conclusions?

This isn’t necessarily a problem so long as the scale of impact is small and contained. Further, it can be acceptable if self-correction is allowed, and censorship and narrative control don’t hold sway. But clearly, science can and has been weaponized and leveraged against the public mind.

Part of navigating the modern millieu lies in reflecting on and seeking to understand the inherent limitations of science.

Science tends to answer its own questions within the limits of assumed possibility; and so, when the questions inevitably tend too narrow, so too is what is perceived and learned.

And yet, as science tends to tread a line of surety and belief in reasoning, we ought to step back, and from a broader viewpoint, observe that all too often it is simultaneously pointing at something more (if we are open to it). Something filled with mystery and wonder: a deep complexity and interconnection amongst all things.

Beyond human understanding.

When we consider something deeply, many often find that science, while pragmatic and useful, is inherently limited. Unbalanced, even.

The scientific method has been too often myopically applied.

We answer our own questions.

When the questions tend too narrow, so too is what we learn.

Science needs ethics, it needs consideration of morals, and it needs compassion. Most of all, it needs humility. It requires tempering by human character, beyond pure reasoning.

It needs wonder.

Wonder leads to humility. It leads to broader questions of interconnection and the unknown. It leads us to reverence. It points at what we have yet to (and may never) understand.

We must constantly ask: are we so sure of what we know, and what we don’t know?

Wonder is at ease with not knowing.

Perhaps we should be too.

