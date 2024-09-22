The Bivalent Booster was a precedent

Regardless of ‘effective’ it was, or how widespread the uptake was, the deployment of the ‘Bivalent Booster’ set a precedent. The precedent proclaims that substantive evidence and testing isn’t required to move a shot rapidly to market.

A handful of mice was all it took to lower the perception of an ‘acceptable’ target age for yet another experimental injection.

In December 2022, the FDA expanded the Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID ‘booster’ to include children under 5 years old. The CDC followed a day later with its own expansion, lowering the target age to as young as 6 months.

The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to the infamous ‘bivalent boosters’ on the basis of a few studies in a handful of mice; specifically, 8 mice in the Pfizer trial and 10 mice in the Moderna trial.

This is part of an agenda which is incrementally, but steadily building a normalization of illegality and corruption, predicated on distorted and misrepresented information, founded on blatant misuse of methods which claim to be ‘scientific’, but are anything but.

The future being built won’t require any authentic science, safety testing, or substantive evidence. It will be narrative-driven and wear a costume resembling science. Don’t be fooled.

