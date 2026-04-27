As has been widely observed, the COVID injectable products are deeply flawed. But they aren’t flawed just because they were rushed to market. They aren’t flawed just because metal fragments and contaminants have been found in untold thousands of vials. They aren’t flawed just because uracil was systemically replaced with N1-methylpseudouridine. They aren’t flawed just because frame shifting may be induced, yielding unknown ‘off-target’ proteins. They aren’t flawed just because of the use of codon optimization which can lead to problems with protein folding and stability. They aren’t flawed just because there is plasmid DNA and the oncogenic SV40 promoter present where there should not be. In truth, they are flawed for all of these reasons—simultaneously.

And yet, nearly everyone continues to ignore the delivery vehicle.

What if you learned that the LNPs—all on their own—can trigger myocarditis?

What does that say about the safety of not just the COVID products, but ANY products, presuming to use this delivery system?

Join us for a replay of Dr. Gutschi’s important talk.

Maria will join us for live Q+A and give an update on recent findings, so bring your questions and we’ll put on our thinking caps and discuss this vitally important topic!

IPAK-EDU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Science Webinar - Maria Gutschi

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